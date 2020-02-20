(Essex) -- After months of meetings and discussion, the Essex School District has charted a course for its immediate future.
At its regular meeting Wednesday evening, the Essex School Board approved the district's 5-year strategic plan. Work on the plan began in late August, and involved countless meetings with committees comprised of instructors, administrators, students and the district's patrons. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan sets specific goals in five categories.
"One is facilities," said Wells. "So, we presented a facilities plan which addresses an east gym--we'll be doing that project--roofs on our schools, a walking trail around our school--which is a community-school partnership. So, we laid out the whole plan, and the five years, and how each project is going to be laid out, and had conversation about that."
Wells says the plan also sets the bar for the district's finances.
"We want to, at five years, be sitting at $1.5 million in unspent balance, which is plenty for a district our size," he said. "We also talked about teaching, learning and technology, and we laid out those plans. So, we have a pretty comprehensive plan that will allow our community know where we're headed, and allow us to financially plan for those things."
Goals for teaching, learning and technology are also set. In terms of teaching, Wells says the plan calls for the creation of new programs--many of which will be on display at a "Come See Our School" event Friday from 5-to-8 p.m. at the Essex K-12 complex.
"One is a farm school," said Wells, "so, we're going to have some animals, baby goats, baby lambs there for kids to hold. A lot to do with technology, and drones, and STEM--those are all important pieces. We're looking at foreign language. With on-line learning, we're allowed to add foreign languages. So, we're looking at adding German, French, and we have the ability to add Chinese."
And, the superintendent says information on the district's career academy format is also on display at the event.
"We already do marine biology and scuba," said Wells. "We talked about career academies. Next year, we'll roll out the career academy, where kids can get an A-A degree or diploma, in culinary (arts) or technology. Those programs were all discussed, and we think we have an excellent plan that will push Essex forward."
A free spaghetti feed is also planned for Friday's event. In other business, the board set a public hearing for March 18th at 6 p.m. on the district's fiscal 2021 budget, and approved the middle school's upcoming trip to the East Coast--including Washington, D.C. The 10-day trip runs from May 20th through the 30th.