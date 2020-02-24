(Essex) -- Essex Middle School students will see much of the nation's capital and good part of the nation's midsection in an epic trip this spring.
Recently, the Essex School Board approved the middle school's proposal for a 10-day trip to Washington D.C. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the students leave May 20th, and will make a number of stops on the way to D.C.
"Our first night, we drive out to Hannibal, Missouri and see Mark Twain's cave," said Wells. "We got to Abe Lincoln's home in Springfield (Illinois), and his tomb. Then, they go up to Indianapolis and go ziplining the next day. We'll camp out and do fishing. Then, we'll go to Pittsburgh to see Andy Warhol's art museum. Then, we go to Gettysburg, and see the battlefield. Then, we'll be spending four days in Washington, visiting the White House, the Capitol, the Holocaust Museum, the Spy Museum."
In addition, the students will attend the annual PBS Memorial Day Eve concert on the Capitol lawn. Wells says the sightseeing doesn't stop on the way home.
"On the way back, they'll go to the Hersheyland amusement park, and make chocolate bars," he said. "They'll go to the NFL Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And on the 30th, after a long 10 days, they'll be home."
Wells says about $20,000 has been raised for the students' trip, with help from local supporters.
"We have this amazing lady, Mary Ann Stuart--a retired teacher from Essex," said Wells. "She has really done all the fundraising with kids. Also, Martha Sunderman and Steve Schuster--those guys have really worked their tails off."
Most of the money has been raised through a series of fundraisers.
"We have the donkey basketball game coming up," he said. "We have a few other little fundraisers, but right now, we have enough money to go on the trip. It's a low-budget trip. We cook our own food, we camp out as much as we can, and we just try to have fun. Once you get to Washington, D.C., everything's free--the government buildings from the Washington Monument to the Capitol. So once you get there, it's pretty cheap."
The superintendent says the trip is a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for students.