(Essex) -- Essex was once again the hub of Labor Day activities in KMAland.
The Essex High School Marching Band's appearance was just one of the many high points of the community's annual Labor Day Parade. "Cowboy Boots and Small Town Roots" was the theme of this year's parade. Local residents lined the parade route for the traditional gathering of bands, floats, tractors, and fire trucks. Appropriately, one particular Essex fire truck carried the parade's grand marshals--former Essex Fire Chief Sam Jones and his wife Becky.
Another honored resident in the parade was Miss Essex 2019--Camryn Chambers. No stranger to the parade growing up, Chambers was looking forward to being a part of the event.
"I've always seen it," said Chambers. "I've never been in it, except when I was in band in junior high. So, it will be neat to see how many people show up, really, and all the people throughout the weekend."
Many past Essex High graduating classes were featured in the parade. One particular entry took "one small step for man, and one giant leap for mankind." Essex High School's class of 1969 marked its 50th anniversary with a float honoring another special golden anniversary. Rick Lewis of Essex was among those dressed in white space suits on the float.
"We wanted to make it as big as possible, obviously," said Lewis, "because our class graduated in '69. There were a couple of things that were big in '69--we had Woodstock, and the moon landing, the Apollo 11 landing. We had a choice of one of those two, we thought. As a former engineer, I was biased to do the lunar landing thing."
Like other residents, Lewis believes the parade and weekend-long celebration showcases the Essex community at its best.
"This is a big comradery of this city," he said. "As small as it is--700 plus, right around there--it's amazing to see how much people get together, and do things for each--food, dancing, music--and just the comradery of being together.
"This is city, our town--a little farm community, if you will--and we just celebrate it," Lewis added.
Also appearing in the Essex parade--the Shenandoah High School Marching Mustangs. KMA News briefly marched along with the band in the parade:
The parade was just one of a long list of activities during the traditional weekend celebration. For the first time, this year's celebration including bull riding in the Essex arena Saturday evening. Look for float judging results in a later story at kmaland.com.