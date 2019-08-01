(Sidney) -- Two Essex residents are in custody for allegedly stealing from a flood-damaged home in Fremont County.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called for a suspicious vehicle around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday near F and Adams streets in Hamburg. Deputies located a Chevy Trailblazer with a trailer, which authorities say contained over $10,000 worth of stolen items from a flood-damaged home.
Deputies arrested 37-year-old Christopher Cody Endicott and 34-year-old Jhezerae Lauryl Lungenbeal on charges of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary.
Endicott and Lungenbeal are being held on $20,000 bond each. The investigation is ongoing.