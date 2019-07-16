(Essex) -- The Essex School Board is back to full strength.
At a special meeting Monday evening, the board filled two vacancies, bringing the board back to five members. Essex Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News that Meredith Baker and Becky Franks were approved for the seats among four applicants.
"The board had a long conversation trying to see who would be the best fit for now," Wells said to KMA News Tuesday morning. "They did narrow it down to two, Meredith Baker and Becky Franks. The other two were excellent candidates and we're hopeful they will serve on our strategic planning committee as we move forward. When we have our board election in November, folks will have to re-run."
Wells says it was very important for the district to have a five-member board again. Three previous members had resigned since March.
"First of all with only three members everyone has to attend the meeting in order to have a quorum," Wells said. "Five will add new insight. Both of these new members have children who attend our school, so their perspective is going to be really important as we make some tough decisions down the road. We are excited to have them."
Wells adds the process of filling the two remaining vacant seats went smoothly.
"There was a lot of interest in filling the board positions," Wells said. "We are very thankful. It's a tough decision for the board to take four great candidates and narrow it down to two. All of them had strengths. Both of these board members are people who are well established in the community, they have Essex's best interests at heart and want to make the school better and viable for the future."
Wells says both Baker and Franks will be sworn in to their new positions at the board's next meeting Monday, July 22nd.