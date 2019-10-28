(Essex) -- Participants in the Essex School District's strategic planning process are on pace to have a plan completed before the end of the calendar year.
Administrators, school board members, instructors, students and patrons have been working since August to develop a five-year plan charting the district's future. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News recent efforts have focused on formulating important statements.
"We have built our belief statements," said Wells. "We're working on our mission statement, and then we'll be creating our vision statement in the next week or two. We'll build five-year plans in ever category of our school. Finance is a big category for us. We'll lay out a five-year plan."
Wells says he's pleased with the participation in the process thus far.
"We had a lot of community people, and teachers, and board members and students on that committee," he said. "It's been a slow process. It's been a long process. But, I'm very pleased with where we're at. It's been a very positive process. It'll be good for everybody where Essex is heading."
Wells says concerns have been expressed about the district's future in recent years.
"What's the future of the school," said Wells. "Are we going to be around in five years? They've been saying that since the '80s. As long as we have a good plan, and we watch our finances, Essex will always have a school. So, that's what we want to share, and that's what the community and board want. We want to make sure we have a quality school that people can count on.
"So, I'm very pleased with the process, and I'm happy where Essex is headed."
The superintendent expects to have the plan completed in December for the Essex School Board's consideration in January.