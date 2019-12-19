(Essex) -- Essex school officials hope to have a road map to the district's future completed next month.
Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells provided an update on the district's strategic planning process during Wednesday night's regular school board meeting. Committees of administrators, instructors, parents and students have been working since last summer to formulate a five-year plan directing the district's finances, technology, teaching, learning and innovation. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Wells says more committee work is expected over the holiday break.
"We have a committee set up, and students this week are signing up," said Wells. "Over Christmas break and into January, we'll be working in small committees. January 22nd, when we have our board meeting in Essex, we'll present it to the whole board for their consideration."
Wells says months of hard work have into the planning process thus far.
"A lot of hours go into it," he said. "But, our participation has been great. The community of Essex--they're wonderful people. Our teachers have been part it, and especially our students. It's great to hear from kids."
When completed, Wells says the plan will mean some changes to the district's operations.
"The five-year strategic plan will push us, and it will force us to make changes that are necessary," said Wells. "One of our big committees is our nutritional committee. Every kid wants to serve on our nutritional committee, when we're talking about breakfast, and lunch, and salad bars. But, we have to build realistic plans, and we have to have a plan to pay for those things. Our career academy is going to play a big part in plans for nutrition.
"We have a lot of work to do, but I'm confident we'll have it ready for the board meeting on the 22nd (of January)," he added.
Wells also hopes to have a joint meeting between the Essex and Hamburg School Board sometime next month. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for January 15th. You can hear the full interview with Dr. Mike Wells on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.