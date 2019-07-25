(Essex) -- Essex school officials are planning to chart the district's course for the next five years.
Plans for a strategic planning process were discussed during the Essex School Board's regular meeting earlier this week. Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News two meetings per month will be held beginning in September.
"It looks like it will be on Wednesday evenings from 6-to-7:30," said Wells, "and that will be for the entire semester. Our hope is that we will have a five-year plan in finance, teaching and learning, facilities, nutrition and communication. We'll start that process, and we'll see how long it takes us. But, our plan is to have a five-year plan to the board in January, 2020."
Administrators, board members, instructors, students and patrons are expected to participate in the planning process. Wells is also superintendent in Hamburg, which underwent a similar process a few years ago.
"They're very defined plans that tell you what we're going to do, when we're going to do it, who's responsible when that happens, how much it's going to cost, and how do you pay for that," he said. "For Hamburg, it's been really important, because in the small districts, people always wonder, 'is our school going to close?' A five-year plan defines how we're going to keep the school open, and continue to improve it. So, it will provide some confidence for our public, and give some direction for our school."
In addition, a meeting for the district's parents takes place Monday evening at 6. Wells made his comments earlier this week on KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.