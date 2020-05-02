(Essex) — Several Essex students have found a way to give back to their community despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual spring community service day conducted by the Essex School District was among the laundry list of events wiped out due to the virus, however, students in the Essex Student Council have recently completed several projects around town while complying with social distancing and social gathering limitations. Students worked in small groups over several days to complete projects around town.
Students so far have cleaned at city parks and the cemetery and picked up trash along the highway through town. Students will continue to work as the need arises. Older residents in need of assistance with yard work are urged to contact Essex City Hall.
Student Council members who have participated so far in the project include: Kendall Nelson, Kelli Baker, Helen Nicholas, Elizabeth Baker, Brianne Johnson, Olivia Baker, Kyndra Gray, and Tannia Dunn. Student Council sponsors are Tammy Johnson and Kathleen Johnson.
You can view pictures of the students working below.