(Essex) -- Increased adult education and recreational opportunities are possible in Essex through a proposed levy.
Essex School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells discussed a proposed Public Education and Recreational Levy--or PERL--with the Essex School Board earlier this week. Similar to a levy in place in the Hamburg School District, Wells says the PERL would provide a new funding source for the district's programs.
"There's very few pots of money available for schools," said Wells. "The PERL tax is a 13-and-a-half cent property tax. It is a permanent tax, and it is a 50% plus one vote, so it's an easy tax to put in place. But, its purpose is to provide adult education."
Wells says there's a big need for workforce training in the Essex community.
"For example, we discussed in our board meeting a welding academy," he said, "a CNA academy. If we had a PERL in place, any adult in our community could say, 'well, I want to be a certified welder.' Okay, well, you live in our school district, you can come for free, and take this class. And, we'd pay for it out of our PERL tax."
In addition, revenues from the PERL would also fund recreational activities in the community, and help the city's parks. Wells says the PERL could be part of the district's strategic plan expected to be finalized next month.
"It is not a lot of money," said Wells. "For Essex, it's just over $12,000 a year. For Hamburg, it's about $17,000 a year. But, that money is really handy to help some of our parents who may not have the educational background, or vocational training to improve those skills. It also makes a stronger workforce in our community, to attract businesses to our town."
Wells says the district's finance committee will review information related to the PERL, and make a recommendation to the board at its January 22nd meeting. If the board approved the PERL, a special election could be in held in Essex sometime in the spring.