(Sidney) -- Just because the last remaining evacuation orders have been rescinded doesn't mean all areas of Fremont County are free of flooding.
That's according to Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius. Earlier this week, the county's board of supervisors lifted evacuation orders for areas south of Highway 2. Crecelius tells KMA News the decision was made because all but a few roads in that vicinity are open.
"There are only two roads south of Highway 2 that are inaccessible at this point and time," said Crecelius. "The supervisors opted to go ahead and rescind the evacuation order. Now, that doesn't mean you can go every place out there, much like some other parts of the county where they lifted the evacuation order earlier. There are still roads in the county that are closed due to damages to them, or the fact that there is still water over some of the roads in the county."
And, Crecelius says motorists should continue to heed the remaining road closed signs.
"If you come across a place where it says the road is closed because of water, or something," he said, "please don't go around the signs, and go out there anyway. Waubonsie Avenue east of Bartlett actually collapsed, and that road is closed. The road department is definitely having problems with people who think they know better, and take the signage down and drive around it, anyway."
County Road J-10--or Waubonsie Avenue--remains closed from Bluff Road to Bartlett. That road was closed after a portion of it collapsed two weeks ago. Earlier this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced that releases from Gavins Point Dam in South Dakota would reduced at a rate of 3,000 cubic feet per second per day until they reach 27,000 cfs--where they are expected to remain through December. Crecelius, however, signs of this year's flooding still remain in areas along the Missouri River.
"Once the river gets down, it's going to get down quite a bit yet before the flap gates out there will actually open," said Crecelius. "An issue with that is a lot of the flap gates are silted in river side, because they open up in that direction. So, that water's not going anywhere anytime soon. We could very well have an ice skating rink out there. It could freeze like that at this point and time."
And, Crecelius anticipates another round of flooding next spring.
"I thoroughly, 100% expect us to be flooded next spring," he said. "The corps of engineers has already told us we're going to be flooded next spring. So, people going out back out, I just want to them to keep in mind we will definitely be going through this again next spring. That's the unfortunate part about this."
Crecelius says any Fremont County flood victim still in need of disaster case management assistance should call 712-304-3354 or 712-304-3357.