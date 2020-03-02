(Rock Port) -- Flood-related repairs and preparation have become a year-round effort.
That's according to one of the panelists at a Missouri Flood Outlook meeting at the Atchison County Extension Office in Rock Port Monday morning. Representatives with a host of agencies presented information related to the flooding that occurred one year ago this month, and steps to prepare for another possible round of flooding this spring and summer. Jud Kneuvean is emergency management with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer's Kansas City district. Kneuvean says levee repairs in both his district and Omaha are progressing.
"The Omaha district is moving to make interim repairs," said Kneuvean. "So, they're closing breaches. They've still got a long ways to go to fix their levees. They've spent a couple hundred million dollars so far closing breaches. Their estimated need is $1.6 billion. In contrast, in the Kansas City district, I need about $80 million total to repair levees."
Despite the progress in plugging holes, Kneuvean says most of the region remains at an elevated flood risk because of the damage remaining. In fact, he says there is no off season for flooding.
"Honestly, flood season's every day of the year," he said. "There is no real season anymore. The current forecast in the upper basin is for about 36 million acre feet of runoff. This same time last year, we were estimating 25 million acre feet of runoff, and we hit 60.9 million acre feet of runoff. We weren't really good at forecasting that. In fact, we sucked last year trying to figure out what the end was going to look like."
Kneuvean also stresses that while levees damaged in the Omaha district have been closed, they're not totally repaired.
"A lot of it, they dredged filled," said Kueuvean. "They used a lot of rock to contain the sand. But, they still have to come back in and cover the cross section with impervious material. That's going to be challenging to find all the impervious material they need. But, they've got a long ways to go. They spent about $200-to-400 million dollars so far, and if they have that $1.6 billion need, it's going right back into those same levees. So, they're a long way from being repaired."
In addition to the corps update, panelists also discussed the flood's impact on crop insurance, emergency conservation programs, and flood plain easements, among other topics. Tarkio-area farmer Blake Hurst is president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, one of the organizations cosponsoring the flooding outlook events. Hurst hopes the meetings will help demonstrate the need for changing practices related to flooding.
"I've done a tremendous amount of interviews on this flooding," said Hurst. "The first thing they'll say is, 'do you thing this flooding is caused by climate change?' I always say, it doesn't matter. What has happened in the past doesn't matter, what the climate is doing doesn't matter. We know for certain that it's getting worse. It's got to change, and it's got to get better."
Hurst adds he hopes the meetings help keep the flooding in the forefront, as residents continue to cope with the 2019 event's aftermath. The Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Agriculture also cosponsored the meeting. A similar event was scheduled in St. Joseph Monday afternoon.