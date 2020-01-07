(Shenandoah) -- Unseasonably dry, warm weather is boosting construction on a high-profile infrastructure project in Page County.
Work continues on renovation of the A Avenue Bridge over the East Nishnabotna River north of Shenandoah. Page County Engineer J.D. King updated the county's board of supervisors on the project during an action-packed first meeting of 2020 Tuesday morning. King says good progress has been made on the project--thanks to the weather.
"We basically have two crews on this bridge," said King. "They are taking advantage of the good weather--that's good. The water's fairly stable, and we anticipate placing concrete on the south pier footing Thursday or Friday."
Weather permitting, King says more concrete work is expected next week.
"Next week, I would anticipate placing concrete in the footing on the north pier," he said, "then, two stems will go up pretty fast, because they're prefabricated metal forms on the stems. That'll get us up over the water. The superintendent on the job anticipates by the end of February to have the caps on those two piers, also."
Last fall, the supervisors awarded the construction contract to Godbersen-Smith Construction Company, with a bid of more than $1.7 million. A summertime completion date is targeted for the project. A Avenue is currently closed from the Rapp Park Recreation Area to 170th Street for the duration. While it's unclear whether the new bridge will be finished before camping season, King says the project shouldn't hurt the park's attendance.
"With the forecast, and where we're at now," said King, "in another three weeks, we'll be up out of the water. Then, if they can set those center span of beams, they can not be in the water."
In other infrastructure-related action Tuesday morning, the supervisors approved a federal aid funding agreement between the county and the Iowa Department of Transportation for renovation of the J-20 Bridge over West Tarkio Creek--which is expected to take place this summer--and a 28-E agreement between Page and Fremont counties on two upcoming projects.