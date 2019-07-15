(KMAland) -- The entire KMA listening area of southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri has been placed under an excessive heat watch beginning Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
For southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska, the excessive heat watch runs from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening, while all counties in northwest Missouri are included in a heat watch that runs from Wednesday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Regionally, the excessive heat watch impacts the states of Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas, Illinois and Wisconsin. Heat advisories are in effect for parts of southern South Dakota.
The National Weather Service in Omaha says heat index values for KMAland are expected around 110 degrees due to actual air temperatures hovering around 100 and dew points near 70. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.