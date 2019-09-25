(Exira) -- The Exira/EHK football team picked up a nice road win over Glidden-Ralston last week and now looks to keep the momentum going Friday night when they host the undefeated CAM Cougars.
The Spartans (2-2) got back to .500 with last Friday's 43-20 win behind a 187 yard, five touchdown night from quarterback Tyler Petersen. Other standouts were Creighton Nelson with 81 rushing yards, 62 receiving yards and two scores, while Ethan Marxen pitched in three receptions for 100 yards and four total touchdowns.
"Defensively, I thought we played pretty darn well for the most part," Spartans head coach Tom Petersen told KMA Sports this week. "Offensively, it took us awhile to get things going. It's still a work in progress on the offensive side. I wish it wasn't week five that I'm saying that, but unfortunately it is. Hoping to get some kinks ironed out here this week."
No doubt, the Spartans have played an extremely tough schedule through four games, facing the likes of Fremont-Mills, Sidney, Audubon, and Glidden-Ralston. All of those teams have either been ranked or voted for in the KMAland Football Power Rankings.
"You look at our district from top to bottom and it's just completely loaded," Petersen said. "It's just completed loaded all the way through. You throw in your two non-district games against Fremont-Mills and Sidney. I'm hoping it helps us prepare for what's ahead. We'll just have to wait and see. I'm just hoping the kids are up for this big challenge."
Exira/EHK will host CAM Friday night, a Cougars team that is 4-0 with dominant wins over Bedford, Stanton/Essex, Glidden-Ralston, and West Harrison. Quarterback Nate Hensley has thrown for 278 yards this season with eight total touchdowns, running back Lane Spieker has exploded for 725 rushing yards and 12 total scores, and Cade Ticknor continues to find the end zone with nine touchdowns.
"CAM lost their two studs a year ago at the linebacker position," Petersen said. "I thought they were the best two in the state. They replaced them with two sophomores that are doing just phenomenal. The thing that sticks out to me right away with CAM is the guys up front. These linemen just do not stop blocking. It makes for a pretty tough task that is in front of us. We understand that and will just have to play really sound this weekend."
KMA Reporter Jay Soderberg will provide live reports from Exira Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. All coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coach Petersen's interview with KMA Sports can be found below.