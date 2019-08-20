(Nebraska City) -- Nebraska City's commissioners are looking at shoring up the outside of the city's venerable library building.
At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Nebraska City City Council approved a task order with JEO Consulting Group for design of the Morton-James Public Library's exterior renovation project. Nebraska City Administrator Grayson Path tells KMA News the task order is part of a continuing study of the library's exterior--which is showing signs of decay.
"As people know, we do have a historic structure," said Path. "Obviously, as a historic structure, the building is old. With old buildings, you have to do maintenance in order to keep up with it. This is a brick stone structure. There's a lot of cracking occurring. There's some flaking going off. There's just some structural issues going on that we want to get ahead of, and try to maintain this beautiful, historic structure going forward."
Path says grant money was awarded earlier this year for renovations.
"We were awarded a $202,000 grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development earlier this year to help go towards that," he said. "We were also given some foundation funding a couple years ago to go towards this."
The proposed renovations follow interior work, including installation of a new heating and air conditioning system earlier this year.
"The (old) HVAC was failing," said Path. "In fact, it did fail several times during the winter months--of all months. We had our heat go out during the coldest weeks of the year the last couple of years. Then also, our air conditioning was going out, so we would be without AC in the building for several days. So, it was time to replace that system in order to maintain that service to the community. So, we replaced that HVAC system earlier this year."
Path expects the design process to take up to four months.
"We like to bid these projects during the fall and winter months of the year," he said, "with the idea of having a construction period during the spring season. You try to approach contractors in the fall and winter months while they're trying to line up their summer projects, because this would be a spring-summer-fall project because it is outside, and we want to try to stay out of the snowy conditions."
In other business, the council approved an updated fee schedule for the city's Emergency Medical Services, and an interlocal agreement with the Otoe County Sheriff's Office for EMS rates. The commissioners also heard a proclamation making August 24th Dr. Aurelius Bowen Day in Nebraska City.