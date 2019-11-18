(Tabor) -- After a slow start, attendance at the Fremont-Mills School District's early childhood center is beginning to pick up.
In fact, the Fremont-Mills School Board discussed the need for additional staffing at a recent meeting. F-M Superintendent David Gute tells KMA News a third staff member may be necessary IN order to increase attendance at the center, which provides services plus preschool classes for 3-and-4 year olds.
"A year ago, we had three-to-four full time children in there," said Gute. "We're looking at possibly hiring a third adult during the day, which would put our capacity at 18. So, we're generally right at that 12 (children) every day. Some days, we have to tell people we can't bring their children, because we would be over our ratio we would have to stay under. Hiring a third person would put us up to 18--and that's a good place compared to where we were a year before."
Construction of the new center was part of the K-12 complex's expansion and remodeling project completed during last school year. Gute tells KMA News the center has fulfilled the vision of his predecessor, Dr. Chris Herrick, of having a facility serving younger children who would stay at F-M the rest of their school years.
"I think Dr. Herrick's vision on that--that was done prior to me--was to get them in early, and get them going to daycare there, and preschool there," he said. "Hopefully, those families will continue to keep rolling with the Fremont-Mills system."
While the district's certified enrollment is down overall, Gute says the preschool numbers are actually up.
"Our overall enrollment is down about six kids," said Gute. "But, our 4-year-old preschool program is very strong right now. Big picture wise, that's kind of the vision of getting into your daycare program, getting them into your preschool program. Hopefully, they're choosing F-M as a district for them to educate their kids."
Voters approved a $3.6 million bond issue in September of 2015 for construction of the center, plus a new auditorium/learning center, additional parking space, and other additions. An additional $800,000 was used from a combination of local option sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy dollars.