(Fairfax) -- A Fairfax woman died in a one-vehicle accident two miles south of Fairfax Monday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Nancy Cherry was headed south on U.S. Highway 59 around 6:45 a.m. The patrol says her 2010 Toyota van began skidding and went across the centerline. The vehicle traveled off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned one time. Cherry was ejected from the van.
Cherry was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:15 a.m. by Atchison County Coroner Shawn Minter. Her body was transported to Schooler Funeral Home in Fairfax. The patrol says Cherry was not wearing a seat belt.
The Tarkio Fire Department, Fairfax Fire Department, Atchison-Holt Ambulance District, Tarkio Police Department, Atchison County Sheriff's Office, and multiple first responders assisted at the scene.