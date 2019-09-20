(Clarinda) -- A Villisca woman is accused of giving a false identification during a drunk driving arrest in Page County.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 31-year-old Kardeye Renay Mitchell was arrested last Friday for OWI 3rd or subsequent offense, and providing false identification information. Mitchell was arrested after the sheriff's office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle approximately 4 miles north of Clarinda. Mitchell--who was found to be under the influence of alcohol under the traffic stop--identified herself as Tatanisha James. She was taken to the Page County Jail, and booked on OWI 1st offense. During the booking process, authorities discovered Mitchell used a false name.
Mitchell also had two previous convictions for OWI, and a Missouri warrant for driving while intoxicated, two counts of driving while licensed is revoked or suspended, and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. The suspect confessed the false I-D information to avoid the Missouri warrant.
Mitchell is being held in the county jail on $5,000 bond on the Page County charges, plus $20,000 bond on the Missouri charges.