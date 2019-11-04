(Clarinda) -- A Council Bluffs man was hospitalized after being struck by an implement tire in Page County over the weekend.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 29-year-old Matthew Mark Marriott was taken via LifeNet Helicopter to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha with undisclosed injuries following the accident Friday morning in the vicinity of 250th Street and O Avenue, approximately 5 miles southwest of Clarinda. Palmer says an investigation determined that 60-year-old Kenneth Jay Thornton of Clarinda was operating a 2019 Chevy pickup pulling two anhydrous tanks on one running gear to hook up to an anhydrous/dry fertilizer applicator owned by Agriland F/S Inc.--Thornton's place of employment. Marriott was attempting to load the dry fertilizer part of the application when Thornton pulled the pickup behind the truck that Marriott was behind--operating the hydraulics to move the auger on the truck over the dry fertilizer container.
As the right rear tire of the running gear that held the anhydrous tanks went by Marriott, it caught a portion of his body. He was then dragged under the running gear and run over.
The accident occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. The sheriff's office assisted Clarinda Ambulance Service at the scene. No charges were filed.