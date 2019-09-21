Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.