(Farragut) -- The Farragut Volunteer Fire & Rescue Association will host its annual whole hog sausage and pancake feed this weekend.
Longtime volunteer Danny Whitehill tells KMA News the fundraising event starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7 at the Farragut Fire Station. Free will donations will be accepted and people will have the chance to purchase sausage in bulk that night, with those proceeds also going to the fire department.
"We sell sausage basically until we run out," Whitehill said. "If anyone needs some, get ahold of a fireman and we can get it for them. This year we are looking at purchasing a new jaws of life. It's battery operated instead of hydraulically. One man can operate it instead of it taking three men to operate it."
Whitehill says the pancake feed has been an ongoing tradition since 1974.
"We've had just two weather delays in all those years," Whitehill said. "In 1971 we bought a new truck and didn't have a place to put it, so we put it in the bus barn. That summer, the city built us a new building."
The Farragut Fire Station is located at 503 Hartford Avenue. For more information on the event, contact Farragut City Hall by calling (712) 385-8660.
Whitehill was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Routine" program.