(Essex) — A Farragut man was killed in a single vehicle wreck in Page County Thursday.
The Iowa State Patrol says 68-year-old Donald Merlin McAllister was driving a 2015 International Tanker Truck westbound on 170th Street near H Avenue, approximately seven miles southeast of Essex. Around 3 p.m., the patrol says McAllister lost control, went off the roadway and rolled.
McAllister was partially ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to Crawford-Marshall Funeral Home.