(Corning) -- One person was killed, two injured in a two-vehicle accident in Adams County late Saturday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says 26-year-old Karmen Grabill of Hamlin died as a result of the accident near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Ginkgo Avenue. Authorities say a 2010 Freightliner driven by Grabill was northbound on Ginkgo when it failed to stop or yield at a stop sign at the intersection with 34. Grabill's semi was struck by a 2012 Chevy Traverse driven by 54-year-old Wannita Olson of Corning. The semi jackknifed before coming to rest in the west ditch of Ginkgo Avenue. Olson's vehicle, meanwhile, came to rest north of the intersection.
Grabill was pronounced dead at the scene. Olson was taken by Adams County Rescue to CHI Hospital in Corning. In addition, a 5-year-old juvenile was taken by Lifenet Helicopter to Blank Children's Hospital in Des Moines.
The accident is still under investigation. The Corning Fire Department and Adams County Rescue assisted the patrol at the accident scene.