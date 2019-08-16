(Sidney) -- More than 150 days after floodwaters swept through parts of Fremont County, some residents still don't know when or if they'll return to their homes.
Approximately 455 homes in Hamburg and rural portions of the county were victimized by the swollen Missouri River this spring. Five months later, Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius tells KMA News some residences are still inaccessible.
"Because there's still water out there in places," said Crecelius, "and because the roads have been demolished and devastated, we still have people who have not been able to really access their houses yet. Those that have been able to, we've got some folks who are still trying to clean their houses out, and to decide what their future plans are going to be as far as their homes are concerned--whether they're going to rebuild, or remodel, or just destroy it."
While the county's board of supervisors have yet to decide whether to participate in a home buyout program, Crecelius says demolition is one option available for some of the structures.
"The county is moving towards doing the demolition program," he said, "which means that we will go in and take down the house--and this is for the domicile, only, it does not include any outbuildings--but they'll take the house down and haul it away, fill up the hole, and leave a green space for the homeowner to do what they want with the property afterwards."
Crecelius is asking any rural resident interested in either the home buyout or demolition programs to contact his office at 712-374-3355 for placement on a list.
"There is no application at West Central (Development)," said Crecelius. "Apparently, someone is running that rumor around--that you have to go to West Central, and they have paperwork for it. No. Give me a call, so that I can place your name, address and phone number on a list. Then, once the supervisors make a decision on what they're going to do, I'm going to be calling everybody to let them know, because if you're looking at a buyout, and they opt not to do a buyout, then you're going to have to tell me whether or not you want to be on a demolition list."
Crecelius says Hamburg residents must contact Hamburg City Hall for assistance in their community. He adds the county is also still exploring options regarding debris removal.
"The DOT took care of some of that for us last week," he said. "They did McPaul, Bartlett and the Percival area. For the rest of the rural areas, the county is going to hire a contractor for that. of course, to go by the federal guidelines, we have to do a bidletting for that. They're looking at cutting it into sections. So, it's, 'we're going to do this section at this time, and this section at this time.' They'll be a contractor there to pick the stuff up."
Meanwhile, evacuation orders remain intact for areas west of Bluff Road and south of Highway 2.