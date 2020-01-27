(Omaha) -- Officials with the FBI Omaha Field Office are warning the public to be on the lookout for a phone scam.
Officials say a recent scam invovles a caller that spoofs -- or fraudulently displays -- the FBI's phone number on the victim's caller ID. The scammer impersonates a government official and demands money using intimidation tactics. The FBI says the claims are false and the calls are not from the agency.
Other versions of the scam involve a caller telling a victim that there is a warrant for their arrest and it will be dismissed in exchange for immediate payment. The FBI says it will not call or email to demand money or threaten arrest.
The FBI encourages anyone contacted by someone claiming to be from the government to verify the information with their local FBI Field Office. Contact information for each office is available at fbi.gov.