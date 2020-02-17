(KMAland) -- While many people are busy handing out heart-shaped chocolates in the month of February, they should also be paying attention to the condition of their real heart, too.
Barb Fuller, a human science specialist in nutrition and wellness for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach says heart health is important.
"Your heart has to beat a whole lot, so we want to keep it healthy," Fuller said. "As your heart gets older, it's a little harder to pump. Older people sometimes do have more heart disease, but it is something that can also happen to younger people."
Fuller says eating plenty of fruits, vegetables and high-fiber foods while avoiding saturated fats, added sugars and salts is vital to heart-healthy lifestyle.
"We aren't so concerned with cholesterol in your diet, your body makes more cholesterol than you eat," Fuller said, "but the saturated fats are primarily those from animal foods that are solid at room temperatures, and the trans fats are those that are added to a lot of processed foods."
Fuller also says stress management, regular exercise and avoiding smoking increases your chances of strong heart health.