(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's School District will have one more chance to make its case for resuming high school classes.
More discussion on Hamburg's request for high school certification is slated at the State Education Board's meeting February 20th from 10 a.m. to noon. Last month, a vote to grant the certification ended in a 4-4 tie--with one board member absent. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News his district will be better prepared to make one more appeal.
"We will have an actual schedule as to what Hamburg's schedule will look like," said Wells. "We will meet with the Iowa Department of Education, and we'll go through to make sure we can meet, offer and teach. We feel the plan we presented does that, but we want to make sure that when we get to that meeting, there will be no red flags from the Iowa Department of Education."
Wells, however, expresses concern about the political aspects of the board's decision.
"Unfortunately, these things are always political," said Wells. "I'm sure on both sides, there are people who want us to have a school that will be working hard to encourage people to vote for it. On on the other side, the people who don't want Hamburg to have a high school will work the other side. So, the politics will be interesting."
However, the superintendent says his district will stand by its plan to resurrect high school classes as part of a career academy format.
"From my standpoint, we want to stand on the merits of what we presented," said Wells. "We don't want it to be a political issue. We have a really good plan, that our town should be able to make the decision whether to have high school, or not. That's what we're standing on."
State education board members first rejected Hamburg's request last March. Currently, Hamburg is a K-8 district, with high school students attending classes in Sidney as part of a tuition agreement. That agreement expires at the end of this school year.