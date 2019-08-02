(Rock Port) -- FEMA officials have opened a disaster recovery center in Atchison County.
FEMA spokesperson Angela Byrd tells KMA News the center is located at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port. Operations began Thursday morning and run through late Saturday evening with doors open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. She says the center provides one-on-one assistance to Missourians impacted by recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.
"We are here to provide that in person support to disaster survivors that need help," Byrd said. "Those who have not yet registered for disaster assistance and have been impacted by storms that occurred from April 29th through July 5th, we encourage them to seek out help."
The Velma Houts Building is located at 201 East U.S. Highway 136. With the center open for just a few days, Byrd hopes area flood victims take advantage of the opportunity to seek assistance.
"We have disaster recovery centers set up in various counties throughout Missouri," Byrd said. "We're only available for a limited amount of time. If you have questions or need clarification, it's great to take advantage of visiting a recovery center so that you can speak directly with a FEMA representative."
Byrd says Missourians from any county can visit the recovery center. Residents are asked to register online at disasterassistance.gov prior to arrival.
"If they are able to do so, they can register online. Not everyone has access to a computer, though," Byrd said. "They can also reach out to our 800 number which is 800-621-3362."
Byrd made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning.