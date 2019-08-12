(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are considering additional fencing regulations in the community.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on proposed changes to the city’s fencing ordinance. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman discussed the ordinance amendment at a previous council meeting in late July. Lyman says the changes would carry additional requirements for fences. Currently, only height is regulated.
“This establishes rules for setbacks, for what materials can be used, some additional height requirements,” said Lyman. “It talks about unobstructed views on corners, specifically, that it sets kind of a sunset clause, that if 40% of the fence is going to be repaired or replaced, they have to now conform to these new rules--they don’t get grandfathered in.”
Also Tuesday night, the council will decide whether to accept or reject a recommendation from the city's planning and zoning commission to rezone the property located at the corner of Anna Crose Highway and A Avenue from residence district to residence office. The commission recommended the rezoning by a 7-to-0 vote at its July 31st meeting. The council will also consider whether to place city-owned property for purchase at a public auction August 17th.
Also on the agenda: approval of a property transfer at 1002 8th Avenue to Rory O'Hearn so that he can demolish the property's garage, mow the property and begin restoring the structure as contracted in late June. City officials previously obtained the property's title in the hopes that it would be renovated, rather than demolished.