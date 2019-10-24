(Oregon) -- An Andrew County woman was injured in a Holt County wreck Wednesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 74-year-old Juanita F. Steeby of Fillmore was driving a 1998 Maxda 626 northbound on I-29 eight miles south of Oregon around 4:55 a.m. The patrol says Steeby swerved to miss a deer. Steeby's vehicle went off the east side of the roadway, impacted a mile marker sign and traveled down an embankment.
Steeby was taken by Atchison-Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.