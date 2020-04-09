(Red Oak) -- Three finalists have been named in the search for Red Oak's new superintendent.
According to a press release from the Red Oak Community School District, the finalists are Jeremy Braden, Joe Erickson, and Ron Lorenz. Braden is currently finishing his first year as middle school principal in Urbandale. He has prior experience as a district dropout prevention coordinator for Ankeny Schools, and was an activities director and middle school principal at West Monona.
Erickson, who is currently in his second year as superintendent at North Iowa Community Schools, has ties to southwest Iowa. He was a teacher for three years at Red Oak, spent two years teaching at Riverside, and had a four-year run teaching at Corning.
Lorenz is in his eighth year as assistant superintendent at the Indianola School District. Other stops in his career included time working for the Heartland AEA, Norwalk Community Schools, Ankeny Schools, and Mormon Trail.
Finalist interviews are scheduled for Wednesday, April 15th. The new superintendent will officially begin his duties on July 1st.