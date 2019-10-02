(Glenwood) -- While it's not fully finished, the Glenwood School District's new athletic complex is in operation.
Glenwood High held its Homecoming game last month inside its refurbished football stadium. Proceeds from a physical plant and equipment levy approved by voters in February of 2018 provided for the $6.4 million renovations, including a new track surface, a press box, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, ADA compliant restrooms and a parking lot. Glenwood School Superintendent Devin Embray tells KMA News spectators got a glimpse of the renovations.
"Obviously, the complex wasn't complete as the time," said Embray, "but we were able to host it, and show it off, and we had nothing but good compliments on the facility. So, there's a lot of things that weren't working, but as we slowly get through the season, it's going to get better as we go."
Embray says contractors have yet to finish the entire project.
"Some of the small things are just cleaning up around the area," he said, "then, getting the rest of the concrete poured that's in what I would call secondary areas that aren't in primary need for the functioning of the facility. Some of the other things--we're working on getting the elevator installed. That will not be done by this home game Friday, but we're hoping that it will be done by the end of the season. We have some terrace seeding right on the track that needs to be completed, and it should be done this week."
The superintendent says final work on the stadium's new track is also pending.
"The track surfacing is about halfway done," he said. "Once that is complete, we'll have to wait a few weeks to get the lines painted on it. We have to tie up some fencing, and just make sure that our water pressures and everything inside our systems for our restrooms and our locker rooms are up and functioning."
Plans originally called for the project's completion in August. But, wet weather pushed work into the fall months. And, Embray says heavy rains continue to delay completion. He says 51 construction days were lost because of precipitation.
Supporters waged a successful fundraising effort to install the football field's new turf.