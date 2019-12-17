(Washington) -- The two first-term congresswomen from Iowa, both Democrats, announced early Tuesday afternoon that they will vote “yes” on the articles of impeachment against President Trump.
Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque said her decision on impeachment is based on facts and her sworn duty to uphold the constitution and defend our democracy from what she called “abuse of power at the highest level.”
Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, Iowa’s other first-term congresswoman, said it’s clear the President abused his power. Axne said the president also obstructed justice by ordering key staff to refuse to cooperate with the House committee’s investigation.
The House vote is expected tomorrow.