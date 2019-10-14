(Des Moines) -- A Shenandoah man has been honored for overcoming disability to become a community icon.
Bob Finlay was among the recipients at the 2019 Iowa Job Honors awards ceremonies held recently in Des Moines as part of the Iowa Society for Human Resource Management State Council's annual conference. Shenandoah native Kyle Horn is executive director of the Iowa Job Honors, a nonprofit organization working to increase employment opportunities for individuals with barriers--including criminal convictions and disabilities. Horn tells KMA News he created the Job Honors program in 2014 after encountering "severe negative employment bias" in hiring disabled people.
"I was working six years ago in the staffing and recruiting industry," said Horn. "I was really astonished that the number of people who came into our office seeking employment who were struggling with barriers--including prior criminal convictions, disabilities and immigration challenges. Each day, I would go home haunted by the individuals we couldn't help, because we found that employers, in many cases, were not interested in interviewing those individuals."
Horn cites Finlay as a success story. Born with development disabilities, Finlay faced other obstacles following a farming accident at age 26.
"His family assumed that he would making his living on the farm, helping out his dad, and later his brother," said Horn. "But then in 1975, he had a terrible auger accident, which he lost a good part of his ankle. While in the hospital after that, his sister described him as losing all sense of purpose--he was deeply depressed."
Family members then reached out to Nishna Productions, which helped Finlay develop important job skills.
"He started out in a sheltered workshop," said Horn, "but later, that led to an opportunity at the Depot Restaurant with Bill Hillman. That quickly turned into a full time job for Bob, and a fast friendship between Bill and Bob Finlay--a friendship now, and an employment arrangement that has lasted 35 years."
Over the years, Horn says Finlay has become a mainstay at the Depot Restaurant, and in downtown Shenandoah.
"He cleans, washes dishes and sweeps," he said, "and runs daily errands downtown, including to the bank. So, he's become quite a fixture, quite an icon in downtown Shenandoah, and has developed a number of friendships there."
Finlay and other recipients were selected from amongst nominations from employers statewide. Other 2019 awardees were Zachery Peterson of Des Moines, and corporate honorees Templeton Rye and Hy-Vee, Incorporated. Kyle Horn was a guest on KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.