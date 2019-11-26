(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah will have a new fire chief next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved—with regret—the resignation of Ron Weston as fire chief. A 20-year fire department veteran, Weston succeeded Steve Hoefing as chief nearly two years ago. Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt told the council the Shenandoah Fire Association will meet December 3rd to select Weston’s successor.
City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News volunteer firefighters will follow a procedure set by city ordinances.
“The way that it reads in our ordinance,” said Lyman, “is that the volunteer firefighters elect the chief that they choose, and then from there, they present it to the council. The council confirms—or does not confirm—whoever that elected person is, then they take the position.”
With council approval, the new fire chief will be sworn in at the council’s December 10th meeting—the same night as new council members Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman, and reelected park commissioner Zac Zwickel.
In other business, the council unanimously approved a city employee and volunteer food and beverage policy. Lyman says the city’s recent fiscal 2019 audit recommended the policy for purchases of food and drinks with money from city coffers.
“The specific funding—or recommendation is what I’ll say—was related to the volunteer firefighter funds going towards their annual banquet they’ve been doing for ever and ever—which is a great thing,” he said. “An auditor just saw that we don’t have a policy in place that accounted for when we do or don’t spend city controlled funds on food and beverage for city employees or volunteers, and the like.”
Lyman says such purchases are now covered.
“The gist of it is, for annual banquets, the city can now spend—with council approval, obviously—funds for food for that, trainings that last over five hours,” said Lyman. “So, we now have a set policy to do those things. Everything we spending is still subject to council approval—we’re not just going out and buying lunch for everybody, or anything like that.”
Also Tuesday night, the council approved the purchase of a 2020 Police Chevy Tahoe totaling more than $34,000. Funding for the purchase comes from the Betty Jane Shaw Estate. And, the council approved the East and West Nishnabotna River Watershed management and flood resilience plans.