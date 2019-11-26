Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy. Periods of rain and snow this evening will become snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

