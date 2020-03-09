(Shenandoah) -- Fire officials are still investigating a fire at a Shenandoah business over the weekend.
Firefighters from two departments battled the fire inside the body shop next to Petersen Auto at 1110 West Sheridan Avenue Saturday. Shenandoah's firefighters were called to the scene at around noon, and made entry through the building's office area to attack the fire. Firefighters entering the building's interior met with heavy smoke, but were able to suppress the blaze. Red Oak's Fire Department was called for mutual aid with manpower, as well as salvage and overhaul operations. Firefighters were at the scene for approximately 6 1/2 hours.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined. The State Fire Marshall's Office was called in to investigate. Other agencies assisting at the scene were Shenandoah Police, Shenandoah EMS, Page County Emergency Management, the city of Shenandoah's Street and Water Departments and MidAmerican Energy.
One note: we incorrectly reported earlier the fire was at Petersen Auto. The fire was actually in the body shop next to Petersen Auto.