(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah’s Fire Department was dispatched to a bridge fire along the Wabash Trace Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were sent to the scene shortly before 4 p.m. Fire officials say heavy smoke and flames engulfed the bridge upon their arrival. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, and were at the scene for approximately two hours.
The Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Emergency Management Agency and several Wabash Trace members assisted the fire department at the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.