(Glenwood) -- One person was injured in a fire that destroyed a manufactured home in Glenwood early Friday morning.
Glenwood Fire and Rescue personnel were dispatched to a fire at the Timber Ridge Manufactured Home Community on 225th Street at around midnight. Glenwood Fire Chief Matt Gray tells KMA News the fire was spreading through the mobile home upon firefighters' arrival.
"Fire started in the bedroom," said Gray. "It was a pretty intense fire, a fast moving fire, which all mobile homes, because of the type of construction they use, they usually go pretty fast. We got the house pretty much under control. It had already burned through the roof, and significantly through some of the sidewalls.
"The fire was started from, basically, somebody was smoking, trying to light a cigarette, and ended up catching the mattress and bedroom on fire--and that's where it originated," he added.
Gray says the structure's occupant was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment of burns. Information on his condition was unavailable. Firefighters from Oak Township, Pacific Junction and Silver Creek provided mutual aid with both manpower and water supplies.
"Because it is outside of town a little bit," he said, "we have to hook to fire hydrants, and have the trucks relay water in, and shuttle it in to the other trucks that were there, because the hydrant out there at the trailer park is not really sufficient. So, we had to basically fill from a hydrant outside, probably about three blocks away, then hooked into a city hydrant. They just ran the truck in, and dumped it into a portable water tank, and just filled the trucks through that."
Gray says the continuing coronavirus pandemic has presented his department and others some interesting challenges in responding to calls.
"We always have the PPE," said Gray. "We always treat every incident as there could be possible issues there. You're always going to make sure you have your protective equipment with you, and stuff like that. That way, you're protected every time you do respond. It's just one of the thing we've always been trained to do. Even going into medical calls, you're always going to wear gloves, and take precautions."
Firefighters were at the scene for about four hours.