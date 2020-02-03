(Grant) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments battled a structure fire in Grant late Sunday evening.
Montgomery County Emergency Management says the county's communication center received a call at around 10 p.m. regarding a house fire at 507 4th Street in Grant. Firefighters arriving at the scene a short time later found the residence engulfed in flames. Due to the amount of fire, smoke and downed power lines, a defensive firefighting operation ensued.
Fire departments from Elliott and Villisca, Griswold Rescue, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Montgomery County Communications, Red Oak Police, Alliant Energy and the American Red Cross assisted Grant's firefighters at the scene. Firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
The investigation into the house fire continues. The residence and its contents are considered a total loss. No injuries to the house's occupants or firefighters were reported.