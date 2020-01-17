(Sidney) -- Fire swept through a rural Fremont County residence Thursday.
Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to the fire in the 2500 block of 290th Street near Sidney. Sidney Fire Chief Craig Marshall tells KMA News his department was alerted to the blaze late in the morning.
"We got called at around 10:30 in the morning for a working house fire," said Marshall. "A passerby described the flames showing when they went by. So, before we went out the door, we immediately asked for mutual aid from the fire departments of Hamburg, Tabor and Nebraska City."
Marshall says the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival. He says firefighters also dealt with cold weather.
"Probably the biggest difficulty that we had--in addition to fighting the fire--was the weather conditions," he said. "As everybody knows, it was cold yesterday (Thursday)--bitterly cold. Keeping the water flowing and keeping the firefighters warm and things was a big concern for us. We ended up calling a second alarm about 15 minutes later. About an hour-and-a-half later, we called a third alarm. So, what that ended up bringing us is a grand total of eight fire departments. We had 42 firefighters working the scene for almost four hours."
Departments from Riverton, Farragut, Randolph and Shenandoah also provided mutual aid. The house is a total loss. Marshall says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but he believes it was accidental in nature. He adds pinpointing the fire's origin may be difficult.
"The homeowner was not home when it started," said Marshall. "When he got there, he described an area that might have been the origin point, possibly in the kitchen area, or in the furnace area. But, again, the fire was rolling so heavily by the time the homeowner got there, trying to determine the exact origin, probably half the building was involved in flame by the time we arrived. An exact point is going to be very difficult to pin down."
No one was injured in the fire, however, Marshall says three family pets perished in the blaze.