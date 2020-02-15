(Villisca) – Fire swept through a two-story house in Villisca late Friday evening.
Montgomery County Emergency Management says Villisca’s Fire and Rescue Department was sent to 3269 260th Street at around 8:15 p.m. for a working structure fire. Upon arrival, crews attempted to make an aggressive interior fire attack to stop or slow the spread of fire in the home. However, crews were forced to back out and commence a defensive firefighting operation due to heat, smoke and ice. Firefighters from Stanton and Grant assisted Villisca’s department at the scene. Crews were on the scene for roughly three-and-a-half hours before the fire was extinguished.
The investigation continues into the cause of the fire and at this time. The home and its contents are considered a total loss. There were no injuries to the occupants of the home or any firefighters.
Also assisting at the scene were Red Oak Rescue, Montgomery County Emergency Management, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Communications, Villisca Municipal Power and the American Red Cross.