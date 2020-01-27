(Clarinda) -- Fire destroyed a state snow plow in Clarinda over weekend.
Firefighters from numerous local departments assisted Clarinda's firefighters in battling a fire at the Iowa Department of Transportation Building at 1150 East State Street. Clarinda's Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Clarinda Fire Chief Roger Williams tells KMA News smoke was pouring from at least three locations around the building upon arrival. Firefighters from New Market, Coin, Braddyville, College Springs and Shenandoah were summoned under mutual aid.
Williams says firefighters donned airpacks to enter the building because of the black smoke. Eventually, they discovered that a snow plow inside the building was ablaze. Firefighters were able to pull the vehicle out of the building and extinguish the fire. Williams says the vehicle is a total loss--the DOT building, itself, suffered only smoke damage. No injuries were reported.