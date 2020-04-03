(Glenwood) -- Mills County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
In a press release Friday afternoon, Mills County Public Health confirmed that a male between 41-60 years of age has tested positive for novel coronavirus. The individual is self-isolating at home. Mills County Public Health is conducting a contact tracing investigation for this case to identify close contacts who should monitor their health symptoms and self-isolate.
The agency reminds all residents to continue practicing social distancing, wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or the elbow/upper arm area, and stay at home when you are ill.
No further details are available at this time.