(Des Moines) -- Iowa has received its first shipment of machines capable of performing a rapid COVID-19 test.
Governor Kim Reynolds says the State Hygienic Lab has received 15 machines from Abbott Laboratories in Illinois. The machines are capable of giving test results in as fast as five minutes, but Reynolds says they are limited by the amount of test kits the state has.
"We have a limited number of tests right now," said Reynolds. "I have asked -- because of the significant uptick -- for some additional machines and some additional tests. I think we should be getting them today, so that we can start to really target some of these long-term care facilities. We'll be working with Dr. Pedati and the Department of Public Health to see where we should be utilizing the machines that can get results in five minutes; fairly quickly."
The State Hygienic Lab reports it has the capabilities of testing over 2,000 people using the original testing method -- which takes around 24 hours for a result. Reynolds says they are using a combination of rapid tests and traditional tests for the state's overall strategy.
"We're constantly looking -- and they are also doing this at the national level -- for ways that we can do additional testing and really broaden the information that we are able to utilize as we move through this. I think that will be real important too when we start to talk about opening things back up."
Iowa Department of Public Health Deputy Director Sarah Reisetter says the machines are mobile, so the plan is to deploy them strategically around the state, including at long-term care facilities which have accounted for nearly half of the COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.
"If there was a concern about a particular facility, instead of having to wait 24 hours to get a test result, we would be able to deploy them," said Reisetter. "That's the way that we have initially envisioned using those machines. If there does appear to be concerns in particular areas, they could easily be deployed so we can get some information very quickly about what's happening in those areas."
Reynolds says the only thing limiting testing with the rapid machines is a lack of test kits that are compatible with the unit.
"Right now, there was a limited number of tests -- just like we started out with the State Hygienic Lab -- that came with those," said Reynolds. "We have more coming in (Friday). We'll continue to request increased testing materials so that we can do that."
Iowa has now confirmed 1,270 cases of COVID-19 with 29 deaths.