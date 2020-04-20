(Shenandoah) -- First National Bank in Creston has completed its merger with Shenandoah's Century Bank.
The new First National Bank in Shenandoah begins operation Monday and will serve Shenandoah and the surrounding communities. In November, First National Bank in Creston -- which is owned by Northwest Financial Corp -- purchased the Shenandoah institution. In a previous interview with KMA, First National Bank President and CEO Randy Huewe says his bank conducted heavy research before deciding to purchase the Shenandoah institution.
"When you start researching how they operate their bank," said Huewe, "the quality of bank they've built over the years there, and the community--the community is very strong and thriving--and they just have a very good customer base, and the staff that they've put together is excellent. So, there were just a lot of things that checked all the boxes with us."
As part of the merger, Greg Ritchey will retire as president of the Shenandoah bank after 17 years. Ritchey will join the Board of Directors, while Senior Vice President Mike Bauer will become the new president for the Shenandoah location. When the sale was announced, Ritchey told KMA News his bank saw a need to provide more for its customers and employees in the long term.
"While we've had really good success over the years," said Ritchey, "it gets harder and harder to do that without realizing the economies of scale that come with a larger bank. The partnership with First National Bank in Creston and Northwest Financial Corp. allows us to take advantage of some of those things, while at the same time, retaining the same people and same customer service we've had locally for, gosh, over a hundred years now."
Aside from the shuffling of Ritchey and Bauer, Ritchey says no other staffing changes are planned with the ownership change.
"That's really the wonderful about our partnership, is that they both see what a wonderful job our staff has done here," said Ritchey, "and what wonderful customers they have, and the loyalty they have. They don't want to anything to change that, and yet, they also want to be able to provide us the tools and the resources that will help us grow, as more and more challenges come before us over the next few years."
Huewe hopes his company can expand Century Bank's services.
"Our bank in Creston is about a $250 million bank," said Huewe. "But, our sister bank, Northwest Bank, which operates out of Spencer, Iowa, is about a billion-two, a billion-three. So, we're much larger institution. We can act a lot larger, we can bring better technology. We can afford to have better employee benefits. So, I think we'll be bringing a lot of things that the customers will like."
Aside from the banks in Creston and Shenandoah, Northwest Financial Corp. owns Northwest Bank in Spencer. The bank holds close to $2 billion in assets in 23 offices throughout western Iowa and eastern Nebraska.