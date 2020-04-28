(Shenandoah) -- Five local business officials have been elected to the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association Board of Directors.
SCIA announced this week that Matt Sells of Shenandoah Medical Center, Lance Cornelius of State Farm Insurance, Shane McHenry of Doug Meyer Chevrolet, Aaron O'Brien of Fareway and Cory Scamman of Green Plains have all been elected to serve on the board. Those five join current board members Bill Ditmars, John McBride, Jake McGargill, Stephanie Osborn, Kerri Nelson, Devon Hartman, John Finn and Terry Graham. Additionally, non-voting members include Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt, Shenandoah City Council members Jon Eric Brantner and Cindy Arman, Kurt Henstorf and Earl "Speck" Hendrickson.
SCIA had postponed its annual April meeting and ag banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions. Officials hope to reschedule the event for late June or July as permitted by state directives.