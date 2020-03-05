(Sidney) -- As the one-year anniversary of the Missouri River flooding approaches, some Fremont County road remain blocked to traffic.
Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius says at least six roads are still closed because of damage incurred by floodwaters. Those roads include County Road J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue east of Bartlett, County Road J-24 or 155th Street west of Thurman, County Road L-31 or 195th Street north of Highway 2 to 220th Street, 220th Street from Bluff Road to L-31 or 195th Avenue, Western Avenue south of Bartlett, and L-31 or 200th Avenue from J-10 or Waubonsie Avenue to the Fremont-Mills County line. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Crecelius says some residents still cannot return to their homes.
"I am aware of a couple of folks who have talked to me about getting their debris removed," said Crecelius, "because they can't get to their property. The water has basically whirlpooled down. I know one of them I talked to, the assistant engineer here said we've got a hole on one of these level B roads that's like 20 feet deep, and 10 feet wide. They've dumped some stuff in it when they can get to it, but with everything else that's going on, they haven't had time to repair some of this stuff."
Crecelius says repairs have been slowed by a lack of federal funding coming to the county's secondary roads department.
"Unfortunately, FEMA has not been as forthcoming in getting funds back to the road department as what we expected, or what they promised," he said. "Dan (Davis) has used up the vast majority of his budget for this year, and it's March. We've got over 90 days left in this fiscal year, and we don't enough money coming in from FEMA to really be doing all this."
Dozens of Fremont County homes are still in shambles following the flooding. Late last month, the county's board of supervisors approved the addition of 21 properties into the county's home buyout program. Crecelius says most of the homes are located between Bartlett and McPaul--two heavily-damaged areas.
"The appraisals have been done," said Crecelius. "I don't have the results of those. Those are given over to the board of supervisors. Based on that information, they went ahead and moved forward with it (the buyout program) next week. What's going to happen now is there has to be an inspection of each and every property by a certified inspector."
Crecelius says the application deadline for the program has expired. You can hear the full interview with Mike Crecelius on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.