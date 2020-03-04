(Sidney) -- Information on the potential for another round of flooding in KMAland is available at a special meeting Thursday evening.
National Weather Service officials hold the public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the United Faith Church at 1975 U.S. Highway 275 in Sidney. Dave Pearson is hydrologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Pearson tells KMA News the meeting's purpose is to provide information on the current flooding situation, and to help residents prepare for another possible episode, similar to that hitting the region a year ago this month.
"We'll talk about the current snow on the ground, the snow in the mountains, the soil moisture--all of the things that could lead to an enhanced flooding threat," said Pearson.
Despite a dry winter thus far, Pearson says the threat of more flooding this spring and summer remains very real.
"Certainly, above the Missouri River, there is an above-normal risk for flooding," said Pearson, "but, it's especially enhanced below the Platte River confluence pretty much from the Plattsmouth, Nebraska area that crest even higher because all of the rivers are running so high. And, that will be our main focus, is to communicate that threat."
Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Fremont County Emergency Management are also expected at the meeting.