(Rock Port) – Atchison County residents can learn about the possibility of flooding this spring and summer at a special meeting.
The Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Levee and Drainage District Association, the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Department of Agriculture cosponsor a flood outlook meeting Monday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Atchison County Extension Building at 201 East U.S. Highway 136 in Rock Port. Officials from various state and federal agencies will be on site to discuss the 2020 flood outlook, and answer questions. The meeting is open to the public.